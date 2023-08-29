American Century Companies Inc. Buys 1,197,059 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 765.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,353,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197,059 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.45% of Antero Resources worth $31,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Antero Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,269 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,813 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Antero Resources Price Performance

NYSE:AR opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.79. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $43.26.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $953.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.87 million. Antero Resources had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

