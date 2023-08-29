American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 213,498 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,205,498 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 213,498 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $30,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

TPH opened at $29.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.56.

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $819.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.67 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Burrows sold 7,677 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $241,671.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,328.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence B. Burrows sold 7,677 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $241,671.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,328.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $706,843.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,423.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

