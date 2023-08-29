iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,967 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,799,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 343.9% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,179 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $445.08 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $461.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $447.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $424.33.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

