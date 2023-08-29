Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 561,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,943 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.18% of Ball worth $30,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Ball by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 139,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ball during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Ball by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ball

In other news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $26,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at $634,252.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Ball stock opened at $52.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.80. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $62.14.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ball

Ball Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.