Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,780 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $9,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,375 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,729 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,077 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $21,384,000 after buying an additional 37,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $57.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BUD shares. Morgan Stanley raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.06.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

