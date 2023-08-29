Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 188,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,763 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 14.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 46.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after acquiring an additional 39,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 25.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $39.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.36. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $60.08.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -166.66%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $449,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,352.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,350 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays upgraded Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Argus dropped their target price on Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmont from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.19.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

