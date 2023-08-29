Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 216,874 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 63.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.55.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

D opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.41 and a twelve month high of $84.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.77. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.