Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 272,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,576 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $9,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

TFC stock opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

