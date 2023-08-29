Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Teradyne worth $10,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $235,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,595,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,241 shares of company stock valued at $2,941,897. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Up 0.8 %

TER opened at $104.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.85.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $91.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.27.

View Our Latest Report on Teradyne

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.