Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 2,080 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $9,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 13,458 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,574,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 272,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,659,000 after buying an additional 27,084 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,068,000. Finally, Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $374.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $359.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $414.00 to $353.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $429.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier purchased 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $180.10 per share, with a total value of $157,587.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,221,861.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $161.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.47 and a 1-year high of $345.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.33 and its 200 day moving average is $272.97.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $991.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.17 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Read More

