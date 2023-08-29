Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 514 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of IDEX worth $10,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,772,000 after acquiring an additional 53,138 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,628,000 after purchasing an additional 306,008 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,605 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,736,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,838,000 after purchasing an additional 48,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IEX opened at $226.94 on Tuesday. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $195.27 and a 52 week high of $246.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.86.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $846.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. IDEX’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 33.12%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IEX. Citigroup increased their price objective on IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, July 31st. Argus raised their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.92.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

