Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 5,530 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.23% of Diodes worth $9,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Diodes in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Diodes by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DIOD. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $60,713.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Diodes news, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $164,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $60,713.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,918 shares of company stock worth $497,369. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $80.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.06 and its 200-day moving average is $88.87. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $61.51 and a 52-week high of $97.45. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.43.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Diodes had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Stories

