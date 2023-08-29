American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 708,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 97,236 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $31,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WERN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.18.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $50.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.93.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.11). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

