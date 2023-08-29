Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,161 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 148,223 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of PulteGroup worth $10,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 261,934 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,603,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,239,000 after purchasing an additional 421,474 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,118,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,104,000 after purchasing an additional 451,733 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 977.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,697,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262,030 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $77.77 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $86.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PHM. Barclays raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.27.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

