Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $9.51 Million Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,663 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 134,145 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.46% of Bank of Hawaii worth $9,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 5,563.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BOH. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $53.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $82.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average is $51.62.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $243.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Robert W. Wo, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $259,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,179.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

