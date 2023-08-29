Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 15,839 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,839 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $9,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 519.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.36.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of DELL stock opened at $57.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.49% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 56.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $18,176,059.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,074.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,965,841 shares of company stock worth $219,485,757 over the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.