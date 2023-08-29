Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $10.33 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,558 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $10,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 37.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,709,000 after buying an additional 64,785 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,133,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,090,000 after purchasing an additional 150,925 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,226,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,182,000 after purchasing an additional 91,402 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.7% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 30,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $274,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Fastenal stock opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day moving average of $54.97. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

