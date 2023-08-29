American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 1,066,260 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 108.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,053,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066,260 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 3.42% of UMH Properties worth $30,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 29.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 53,291 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in UMH Properties by 6.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UMH Properties by 4.9% during the first quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 223,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UMH Properties by 11.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 980,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,502,000 after buying an additional 103,061 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in UMH Properties by 55.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 83,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 29,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties stock opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 5.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -248.48%.

UMH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered UMH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on UMH Properties from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

