Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,577 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $10,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9,000.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 91 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,375.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.64.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

DECK stock opened at $516.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $539.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.18. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $298.61 and a 1 year high of $568.47.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $675.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total value of $1,478,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,296,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $8,344,429. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

