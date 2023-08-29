Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,769 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $9,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 64.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 46.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $69.72 on Tuesday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.62.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 118.95%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

