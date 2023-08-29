American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 57,922 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 72.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,922 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.12% of Albemarle worth $30,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,997,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $650,058,000 after purchasing an additional 49,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $511,957,000 after purchasing an additional 47,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ALB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.20.

Albemarle Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $189.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $334.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 25.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 4.81%.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.