Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 5,201 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.10% of Eastman Chemical worth $10,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 16.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,546,000 after acquiring an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $83.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $96.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.98.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

Several research firms recently commented on EMN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.87.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

