Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 10,705 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,705 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $9,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 458.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 565 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $99,180.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,079 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,120,347.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,359 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $233,625.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,813 shares in the company, valued at $311,672.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $185.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.02. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.78 and a 12-month high of $192.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WTS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.20.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

