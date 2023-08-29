American Century Companies Inc. Has $30.88 Million Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 972,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,036 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Option Care Health worth $30,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $500,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,185,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,405,000 after acquiring an additional 100,907 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director R Carter Pate purchased 1,465 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.32 per share, for a total transaction of $50,278.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Collin Smyser bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.69 per share, for a total transaction of $86,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Carter Pate purchased 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.32 per share, with a total value of $50,278.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,763.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 58,965 shares of company stock worth $2,041,654. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.29. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

