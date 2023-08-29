Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $10,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 72.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 137,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,357,000 after purchasing an additional 57,922 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 328.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,609,000 after acquiring an additional 505,770 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 233.3% in the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 19,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 13,997 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $6,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Down 0.0 %

ALB stock opened at $189.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $171.82 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 25.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 4.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALB. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.20.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

