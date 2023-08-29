American Century Companies Inc. Has $31.86 Million Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95,144 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.42% of National Health Investors worth $31,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 9,486 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in National Health Investors by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NHI opened at $50.65 on Tuesday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.54 and a 1 year high of $67.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 11.18 and a quick ratio of 11.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 142.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NHI. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

