Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,292,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 489,349 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $33,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 179.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 368,908 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 39.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 14.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 83,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 76.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 18,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMKR. StockNews.com began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.76. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $31.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $66,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,417.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $66,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,417.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sung Shin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $124,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,370.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $411,201 over the last quarter. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

Further Reading

