American Century Companies Inc. Buys 63,344 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 509,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,344 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $32,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in ALLETE by 921.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in ALLETE by 174.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ALLETE in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE Stock Performance

NYSE:ALE opened at $55.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.77 and a 1-year high of $67.45.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $533.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.41 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 79.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on ALLETE from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.83.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

