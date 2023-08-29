American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,130 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $32,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,163,000 after buying an additional 104,140 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.68 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.64 and its 200 day moving average is $65.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on XEL. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.17.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

