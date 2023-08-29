American Century Companies Inc. Has $32.75 Million Stock Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,901 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.76% of Cabot worth $32,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cabot by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,034,000 after buying an additional 34,046 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cabot by 14.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBT opened at $70.32 on Tuesday. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.63 and a 200-day moving average of $72.13.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.14). Cabot had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Cabot’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.25%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBT. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Cabot from $111.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cabot in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cabot from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

