American Century Companies Inc. Has $33.46 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,628 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $33,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,141,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,523 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,316,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,339,000 after acquiring an additional 25,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.43.

Fox Factory Stock Up 1.1 %

FOXF stock opened at $106.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $73.05 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.86.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Fox Factory had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $400.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fox Factory

In other Fox Factory news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $58,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $543,567. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 9,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $1,040,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $58,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,066 shares of company stock worth $1,314,122 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.