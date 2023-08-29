Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 149,923 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Belden worth $32,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Belden by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,704,000 after buying an additional 48,838 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Belden by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,494,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,332,000 after purchasing an additional 28,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Belden by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,492,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,318,000 after purchasing an additional 46,655 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Belden by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,487,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,082,000 after purchasing an additional 35,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Belden by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,930,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Belden alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total transaction of $78,207.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,025.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total transaction of $78,207.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,025.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashish Chand sold 7,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $654,461.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,262.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,421 shares of company stock worth $3,241,593. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on BDC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Belden in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belden currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDC

Belden Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of BDC opened at $90.36 on Tuesday. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.53 and a 52 week high of $99.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.63.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $692.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.49 million. Belden had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 10.97%. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.99%.

About Belden

(Free Report)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.