American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 5.57% of Barrett Business Services worth $33,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 54.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 26.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Barrett Business Services

In related news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $116,887.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,231.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $96.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.97. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.94 and a 1-year high of $100.85.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 26.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Further Reading

