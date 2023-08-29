Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,042 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,409 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $32,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Matson during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Matson by 39.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 548 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Matson during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Matson by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Matson during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $84,542.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at $914,319.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 678 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $51,731.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at $936,658.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 897 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $84,542.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,319.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,220 shares of company stock worth $3,063,713 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Matson
Matson Stock Performance
Shares of MATX stock opened at $87.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $97.49.
Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.26. The business had revenue of $773.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.35 million. Matson had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Matson Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.50%.
Matson Profile
Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Matson
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- 3 Reasons High-Yield Bloomin’ Brands is About to Blossom
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 5 Computer Vision Stocks with a Clear Path to Growth
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.