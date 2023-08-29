American Century Companies Inc. Has $33.72 Million Stock Holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,877,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,333,932 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.35% of Hayward worth $33,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hayward by 16.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,842,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,617,000 after purchasing an additional 129,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 30.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hayward by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,257,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,612,000 after buying an additional 30,762 shares during the period.

Get Hayward alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hayward

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 52,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $696,824.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,147.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 52,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $696,824.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,147.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 15,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $167,332.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,689.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,367,143 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on HAYW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hayward from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Hayward from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Hayward from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hayward

Hayward Price Performance

NYSE HAYW opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $15.22.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $283.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.69 million. Hayward had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hayward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.