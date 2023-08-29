American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,313,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,827 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.20% of AES worth $31,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in AES by 5,681.8% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AES by 3,172.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AES opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average of $22.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). AES had a positive return on equity of 36.65% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. AES’s payout ratio is currently -108.20%.

In related news, Director Maura Shaughnessy acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Maura Shaughnessy acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alain Monie bought 27,400 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AES shares. Barclays started coverage on AES in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

