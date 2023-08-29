American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,363,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,573 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $31,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 589.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 294,390 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 235,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,000 after buying an additional 14,666 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 299,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after buying an additional 106,436 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 194.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 34,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

VIR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet cut Vir Biotechnology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 34,365 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $938,851.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,144,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,380,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 34,365 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $938,851.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,144,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,380,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Rice sold 2,500 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $64,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,582.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,210 shares of company stock valued at $6,572,474 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

VIR stock opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average of $22.34.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.24). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 53.38% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 379999900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

