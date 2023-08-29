Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,237,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,073 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.69% of Schneider National worth $33,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schneider National by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Schneider National by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schneider National by 223.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Schneider National from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stephens raised their target price on Schneider National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

NYSE SNDR opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.71.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Schneider National had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.65%.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

