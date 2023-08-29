The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,293,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,868 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $38,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 29.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $437,324,000 after acquiring an additional 932,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after acquiring an additional 254,243 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Chemours by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,885,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,536 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Chemours by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,340,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,677,000 after purchasing an additional 112,091 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemours alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark Newman acquired 7,661 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $265,300.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 266,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,244,651.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $304,790.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,519.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Newman purchased 7,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $265,300.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 266,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,244,651.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CC. Bank of America lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chemours from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chemours

Chemours Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $39.05.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 46.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -147.06%.

Chemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.