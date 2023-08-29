Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 219,413 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 959,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,413 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $37,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average is $37.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

KHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

