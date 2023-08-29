Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $39.38 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3,128.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,301,338 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 4.74% of Ulta Beauty worth $39,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $410.84 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $373.80 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $454.71 and its 200 day moving average is $487.11.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $545.13.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

