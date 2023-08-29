American Century Companies Inc. Raises Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,196 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.11% of Welltower worth $38,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,104,830,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,554,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,687,000 after purchasing an additional 347,749 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,792,000 after purchasing an additional 129,026 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,331,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,052,000 after purchasing an additional 50,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,791,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,090,000 after purchasing an additional 220,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $81.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 353.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $86.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,060.92%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

