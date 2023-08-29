American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,790,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 686,087 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.99% of Earthstone Energy worth $36,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Stock Performance

Earthstone Energy stock opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $370.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.15 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 25.40%. Earthstone Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESTE. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Insider Activity at Earthstone Energy

In related news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Partners Ii (Us sold 5,000,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $72,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,868,234 shares in the company, valued at $114,246,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.

Featured Articles

