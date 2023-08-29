American Century Companies Inc. Has $35.52 Million Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,325,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487,676 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.17% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $35,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Nomura downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ GT opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

