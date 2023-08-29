American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,769 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.25% of Dycom Industries worth $34,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Dycom Industries by 136.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Dycom Industries by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 193.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 13,588 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 5.9% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DY has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.40.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $98.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.33 and a 12 month high of $122.13.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.37. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

