American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,515,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,983 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $35,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in AZEK by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in AZEK by 1,441.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in AZEK by 5,176.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000.

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $32.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average is $26.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $387.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.75 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 1.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on AZEK from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on AZEK from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AZEK from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AZEK from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

Insider Activity at AZEK

In other AZEK news, Director Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 4,886,250 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $125,576,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,389,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,716,318. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AZEK news, Director Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 4,886,250 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $125,576,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,389,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,716,318. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 45,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $1,119,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,585,712.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,976,250 shares of company stock valued at $128,139,525. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About AZEK

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Featured Articles

