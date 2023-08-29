Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 328,693 Shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Free Report) by 60.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 873,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328,693 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 30.64% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $38,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 303,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,007,000 after purchasing an additional 108,735 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 68.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDMO opened at $48.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.76 million, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average is $46.07. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $49.50.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected for positive momentum signals. FDMO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.