American Century Companies Inc. Trims Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 449,606 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.13% of Veeva Systems worth $37,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.57.

VEEV opened at $190.44 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $211.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 59.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.11.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $526.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,109. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

