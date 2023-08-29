American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.34% of Five Below worth $39,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Five Below by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 0.6% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Five Below by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Five Below by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.36.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $179.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.55 and a 1-year high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.20 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

