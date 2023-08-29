American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,327,058 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,058 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $37,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 107.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SM Energy

In related news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $1,189,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,404.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $249,759.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,369.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $1,189,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,404.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of SM Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

SM Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SM opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 4.39.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $550.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.46 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.36% and a return on equity of 22.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.80%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

